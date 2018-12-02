A Fort Worth church suffered a devastating loss Sunday morning, when two of its members were killed on their way to service. Neighbors are concerned because it's the second deadly crash at the intersection in two months.

Two beloved members were killed on their way to service.

The victims are Thomas and Lorena Jordan, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office and Grace Lutheran Church.

The two died at a busy intersection just feet from their church in South Fort Worth.

Nearby neighbors told NBC 5 they are growing more and more concerned with the intersection because there was another fatality in the same spot just over a month ago.

As the sun set in Fort Worth Sunday evening, some still couldn't shake the tragic day.

"I was very sad and very scary," Babar Zaheer said.

He said he drove by the crash site hours ago and was so shocked by the mangled wreckage he and his wife had to return.

"I was not expecting this kind of accident," he said. "Freeway I can imagine, but this is a residential area."

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, a car was T-boned by another car at the intersection of McCart Avenue and Columbus Trail at about 9:33 a.m.

"We learned this morning that we lost two pillars of our community; people that we love very much," Reverend Don Strickland said.

Strickland said the two people killed were on their way to service at Grace Lutheran Church.

The two were going to join other family members who were already inside.

Exact details as to what happened are still being investigated, but police said the victims were hit by another car.

Neighbors said tragic endings like this are not uncommon in this intersection.

"We're at Columbus and McCart. This is the second one," said neighbor Linda Hudson.

In late October, a 22-year-old man was killed when street racers caused a crash at the same intersection, according to police.

A memorial still stands at the intersection for Keenan Hilsabeck.

"[Drivers] speed past you so much," Hudson said. "Something has to be done."

Other residents shared Hudson's concerns.

"We should have installed the cameras, we should have put the warning signs or flashing lights," Zaheer said.

A community is demanding action as a family and a congregation mourn two lives lost.

"They were such an important part of this community," said the victims' reverend. "We're really going to miss them."

Fort Worth police said the driver of the other car was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

It is not known at this time if any charges would be filed, according to police.

Grace Lutheran Church announced late Sunday evening that it would hold a public candlelight vigil for Thomas and Lorena Jordan.

It will be held Monday at 7 p.m. at the church.