Son Auctioning Off Dad’s Signed Baseball Collection to Help His Old Pony League

More than 100 baseballs, signed by players like Mickey Mantle, Joe DiMaggio, Cal Ripken, Jr. and Nolan Ryan, are up for auction this week, Thursday, July 18, 2019.

The most prominent names are up for auction online through Saturday. The rest will be auctioned off live at the Balcones community day happening at the fields Saturday.

Robert Maccabe donated his dad’s life-long collection to support Balcones Youth Sports, a community league in northwest Austin that’s been teaching baseball to kids for decades. Maccabe was one of those kids.

