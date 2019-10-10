Employees of a software developer in Plano found a creative way to reuse the vinyl display banners made for a recent conference. (Published Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019)

There's an old saying that "one man's trash is another man's treasure."

A software developer in Plano is taking that to heart.

Tyler Technologies holds a big conference for its clients every year and will often have large vinyl banners printed to display at the event.

Because the banners have specific dates and logos on them, they can't be reused — and are typically thrown out.

But this time around, an employee came up with an idea to recycle them.

Tyler partnered with a Dallas-based company called Fauxcades, which took the banners and made them into 100 small toiletry bags.

Tyler employees then filled the bags with items they collected and donated them to the Genesis Women's Shelter in Dallas.

"We look at banners very differently now," said Samantha Crosby, Chief Marketing Officer for Tyler Technologies. "Now we can say we've got this banner, we're not going to reuse it. There's no reason we should trash it and put it to a landfill. Instead, let's put it to good use. So we'll make this a regular occurrence on our part."