He may not be Bruce Wayne. But even now, in his 50's, McKinney firefighter and paramedic Russell Krasnesky looks every bit like a real-life Batman.

"I've always been sports-oriented -- playing basketball, football, and doing triathlons," Krasnesky said.

He's even got a Batman cape.

"It's one of those things I kind of gravitated towards," Krasnesky said. "And now I'm kind of the Batman when I run."

When he's not saving lives and property, you'll find him competing in a worldwide event called "The Firefighter Combat Challenge" -- a grueling obstacle course that tests firefighters skills and pushes them to the max, both physically and mentally.

"Years ago, ESPN coined it the toughest two minutes in sports," Krasnesky said. "Anyone I've ever talked to or brought there -- they’ve walked off that course going that is the hardest thing I’ve ever done in my life.”

A few years back, Krasnesky's kids convinced him to wear the Batman cape for a race. He ended up winning the championship.

"And it just kind of stuck," Krasnesky said. "So I've always just worn it the whole time. I try to make it fun."

And as he donned the cape in his most recent competition this year, he set a world record time on the course for his age group.

"I'm very honored and flattered," Krasnesky said.

And he's living proof that you don't have to be Bruce Wayne -- or in your 20's or 30's -- to be super.



"If I can do it, you can do it, Krasnesky said. "There's nothing special about me. You just gotta put in a little extra work, get up, and go do it."