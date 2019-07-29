At just 14-years-old, Brianna Packer is already producing professional-quality work on the computer. And this week she will apply those talents in the pursuit of a world championship. (Published July 29, 2019)

“She’s a freshman. She’s 14, which is amazing in itself. I’ve never had a student that young demonstrate this level of fluency,” said Shannon Oden, a Commercial Photography Instructor at the Ben Barber Innovation Academy in the Mansfield Independent School District, about Packer’s skillset at Adobe Photoshop. “She sees things. She visualizes concepts in her head, and she is able to transform those concepts into a digital format in Photoshop.”

Photoshop is a graphics editing program that allows users to manipulate or alter images for a variety of uses.

Packer first learned the Photoshop software in Ms. Oden’s class last fall. By the springtime she scored a perfect 1,000 on the Adobe certification exam.

This week, Packer is in New York City to participate in the Adobe Certified Associate World Championship, which is “like the Olympics of Photoshop,” according to Oden.

The competition features international graphic design students between the ages of 13 and 22, who will use Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator and Adobe InDesign to complete a “real world design challenge.”

Kevin Packer, Brianna’s father, said that some of his professional colleagues who work with Photoshop are highly impressed with the teenager’s skills.

“They are amazed that she is doing this at 14 because this is better than some of the people that come in to start working with them,” Kevin Packer said with the smile of a proud father.

But the teenage phenom is not letting the praise impact her work.

“Not really,” Brianna Packer said when asked if she is trying to win her upcoming competition. “That’s not what my passion is about. But if I can do that then, yes, I think that’s really awesome.”

Packer said she wants to work in 3D animation when she finishes her schooling.