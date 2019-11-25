Victor is a 10-year-old Texas longhorn, member of the Fort Worth Herd and now a adoptee of a fourth-grade class in the Northwest ISD.

A service project turned into something good for a treasured part of the Stockyards National Historic District in Fort Worth.

The treasure is Victor, a 10-year-old Texas longhorn, member of the Fort Worth Herd and now-adoptee of a fourth-grade class in the Northwest ISD.

The students at Beck Elementary learned about Victor earlier in the year through the Fort Worth Herd's educational program, called Cow Camp.

A few months later, teacher Jennifer Bell presented the program with a $565.50 check raised through a service project to adopt Victor the steer. The money the kids raised will provide food for Victor.

Drovers Brenda Taylor and Tyler Peterson showed up at school the other day to thank the students and share pictures of Victor and the staff that cares for him.

Victor joined the herd earlier this year and is one of 17 steers that make up the world's only twice daily cattle drive. It happens at 11:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. on East Exchange Avenue in the Stockyards.