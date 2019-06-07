#SomethingGood: Fort Worth Dunbar Seniors Awarded Scholarship - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
#SomethingGood: Fort Worth Dunbar Seniors Awarded Scholarship

Most of the students will become the first in their family to attend college

By Katy Blakey

Published 13 minutes ago | Updated 10 minutes ago

    A big congratulations to six graduating seniors from Fort Worth's Dunbar High School is #SomethingGood for Friday, June 7.

    Kiyan Williams, Triniti Rutherford, Jon'Nesha Williams, Kailah Harper, MarCal Newton and Essence Holloway each received $2,500 in scholarships from law firm Eberstein Witherite.

    Most of the students will become the first in their family to attend college.

    Their teachers describe them as leaders, committed to giving back to their community and deserving of this honor.

    Do you have #SomethingGood to share? Email your pictures or videos with your story idea to iSee@nbcdfw.com, and look out for the story at 5:40 and 6:40 weekday mornings.

