Norman B. Cates served in the United States Navy from August 1944 to June of 1946.

They are called "The Greatest Generation": The brave people who fought in World War II are celebrated for their sacrifices and their roll in shaping American history.

Many of them live in North Texas. Norman B. Cates, 92, is one of them. He served in the United States Navy from August 1944 to June of 1946. He was stationed several places, but finally found his military home on the Texas Gulf Coast at Camp Wallace, in Galveston County.

He was honored several times during his service, including American Campaign Medal, Asiatic Pacific Campaign Medal with Star and World War II Victory Medal.

The Navy veteran says he still enjoys serving. But now, he serves in a very different way.

Cates and his wife of more than 70 years sing with Silver Serenaders of Texas, a nonprofit interdenominational community choir.

A viewer heard Cates singing at church in Waxahachie and sent the video to iSee@nbcdfw.com. In the video, Cates is seen singing "God Bless America."

"It means that my prayer is that God will bless America in many ways, because it certainly needs blessing," Cates said in an interview at his Waxahachie home.

When thanked for being an American hero, he humbly said:

"Nah, I’ve got one star for that battle, no. I’m not an American hero. I just wanted to serve my country."

It’s quite fitting that Cates sings this song at church, because for him, it's much more than a song. He said it’s a symbol of unwavering patriotism.

