SomethingGood: Singer Learns to Live Again After Illness

Felecia Gussman is living proof that with determination, faith and love, you can overcome pretty much anything. The 30-year-old has found new life after a sepsis infection meant she had to get both legs and her right arm amputated. (Published 52 minutes ago)

Felecia Gussman is living proof that with determination, faith and love, you can overcome pretty much anything.

The 30-year-old has found new life after a sepsis infection meant she had to get both legs and her right arm amputated. She was a Nashville singer performing with bands and having the time of her life. That is, until she went to the hospital last August.

During that visit, she got an infection which turned into sepsis. The doctors said she may only have a couple hours to survive once she slipped into a coma.

Gussman’s prognosis was not good, but eventually she came out of the coma and started showing signs of progress. Singing was still something she couldn’t do though. Her vocal chords were paralyzed. She could talk, but she could no longer sing. That is until she became a patient at Baylor Scott and White rehabilitation facility in Dallas.

1 Dead Following Synagogue Shooting Near San Diego

Police have detained a suspect after a shooting at a synagogue in Poway, California, left one person dead. (Published Saturday, April 27, 2019)

Bridget Denicola was one of her therapists and talked about how hard Felecia had to work to get to this point.

"I was like, 'Felecia, I know it’s hard to believe me right now, but like we have the biggest expectations for you. And I know you can’t think of it right now, but you are going to get up and walk again,'" Denicola said.

Felecia was clear about one thing -- a big part of her recovery had to do with her rehab nurses.

"I got really, really lucky with my therapist, because they just pushed me really hard to kind of be able to have a normal life and do things for myself again. It was really, really painful and I cried a lot in the beginning but I never gave up,"Gussman said.