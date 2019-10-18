Volunteers across Mesquite have been long doing #SomethingGood for their community. "Addressing Mesquite Day" is a day of service opportunity for anyone wanting to give back to their community. (Published 26 minutes ago)

The city of Mesquite recently celebrated 15 years of community service with their annual Addressing Mesquite Day. It's a one-day service opportunity for volunteers who want to give back to their community, in more ways than one.

On Saturday, Oct. 12, more than 1,000 volunteers visited various sites across the city to help 102 homeowners with projects around their homes, like painting and landscaping.

Some volunteer projects included building new wheelchair ramps leading to the front doors of homes.

Volunteers from local high schools, churches, civic clubs, the corporate community and others volunteered for the day of service, helping a wide range of people in need. Some of those Mesquite residents included older adults, people who are disabled, military veterans and single parents.

All submissions for help are screened by the city and matched with volunteer teams that can help. The city said sponsors and local businesses provide the money and materials used for the home improvement projects.