#SomethingGood: Irving Boy, Named Bruce Wayne, Dubbed Hero - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x
Wake Up to #SomethingGood

Wake Up to #SomethingGood

#SomethingGood: Irving Boy, Named Bruce Wayne, Dubbed Hero

By Laura Harris

Published 6 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    #SomethingGood: Boy Alerts Grandparents to Fire

    A 5-year-old is being credited for helping save his grandparents and their home from a fire. He alerted them when he saw smoke and they called 911. Firefighters are commending his quick actions. (Published 35 minutes ago)

    The Irving Fire Department celebrated a little hero! Five-year-old Bruce Wayne Staley is being credited for possibly saving his grandparents’ house from catching on fire.

    Bruce Wayne, no relation to the actual Batman, saw smoke outside his bedroom window. He ran and told his grandparents about it and they were able to quickly call 911.

    Firefighters said a car next to the house was on fire at the time. They were able to put the fire out but said if that call for help would have come in any later, there was a chance that fire could have spread to Bruce Wayne’s grandparents’ home.

    For his heroics, Bruce Wayne could put out the last hot spot of the fire and even helped roll up the fire hose for the firefighters.

    Missing Hiker Found Alive in Hawaii

    [DC] Missing Hiker Found Alive in Hawaii

    Amanda Eller, a Maryland native who had been missing for 17 days in a Hawaii forest, was found alive. News4's Aimee Cho has more.

    (Published Saturday, May 25, 2019)

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices