Elementary school students from Godley ISD delivered hand-made pillows for cancer patients at Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center Fort Worth.

Eight 1st graders were on hand with Godley ISD teacher Stacy Brown, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in April. When Brown found out she had breast cancer, she turned to Kristi Evans, a former GISD teacher and friend, who now is a breast navigator for women undergoing breast cancer treatment.

Brown and Evans both know the discomfort a breast cancer patient goes through. The pillows have several uses, but often they are used as cushions if a seatbelt in the car causes too much pressure as patients travel back and forth to the hospital for follow up care such as chemotherapy or radiation.

Students of all ages can make pillows, everyone just has a different job. Younger students may stuff the pillows while older students sew them, and all the fabric is donated.

GISD said they plan to deliver pillows to the hospital each month during the school year.

Brown is a thriving survivor now and has enjoyed helping others dealing with the same thing she went through. She organized the event as a way to pay it forward.