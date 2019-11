Miss Kailey Curlee wanted her students at Deer Creek Elementary School to know how much she cares.

She put together a poster with their names on it, complete with a specific trait she is thankful for in each of them. Every student received encouragement and affirmation all because of Curlee’s simple poster.

Principal Anna Row said the poster not only brightened the student’s day, but it also provided affirmation that can carry with them for the rest of their lives.