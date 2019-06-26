Jaxson Turner, 12, is much like other kids his age.

"I like to go golfing, swimming, play basketball. I like it all," Jaxson said.

At the same time, the Plano pre-teen is also very different.

"Whenever I grow up, I want to be the President of the United States, so I have a bigger platform and I will be able to help more people in the community," Jaxson said.

Before his race for the White House, he is running his weekend, summer lemonade stand.

"I'm going to sell the best lemonade in town. Bring your family and friends and neighbors on over," Jaxson said in a recent video from this summer's opening weekend.

He raised $4,000 at last year's stand. That money provided 110 Collin County students with backpacks and school supplies as well as free haircuts for 100 boys and a salon visit for 10 girls.

His work in the community has not stopped there. Turner told his mother a couple of years ago that instead of birthday gifts, he wanted people to donate money to his nonprofit, Jaxson Turner Never 2 Young 2 Care. He has since raised more than $20,000 on his birthday donations and lemonade stands. The money providing warm clothes and meals for the homeless, in addition to the school supply donations. It has also raised money for domestic violence awareness.

"N2Y2C stands for Never Too Young To Care, because you are never too young to care about other people in your community," Jaxson said.

This year, just like last, he has had the support of city mayors across Collin County. Many have helped his monetary donations grow exponentially.

He's even been recognized by his idol, former President Barack Obama.

While Turner said he is humbled by the attention he has received, he ultimately does all of this for one reason.

"I want to make God proud and God always likes whenever you help each other," Jaxson said.