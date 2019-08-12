Jaxson Turner, 12, had a goal this summer -- he wanted to provide backpacks for at least 100 students in need.

When he talked to NBC 5 back in June, he said he wanted to fill those backpacks with school supplies in hopes of helping these students start the school year out on the right foot.

Jaxson not only reached his goal, but he shattered it.

The Plano pre-teen raised more than $17,000 this summer through his lemonade stand and donations. One of those was a $1,000 donation from McKinney Mayor George Fuller.

Jaxson handed out the backpacks, along with free haircuts for the boys and salon visits for the girls, who stopped by his giveaway at Elite Cutz on Custer Road in Plano on Sunday.

"[I’m] so grateful," Jaxson said just before he started handing out the bookbags."I can't wait to see the smiles today! They’re receiving scientific calculators, binders, Clorox wipes, big book binders with handles. So I hope they're happy. I’m grateful to have so many people bless me to bless others!"