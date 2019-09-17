101-Year-Old Volunteers at State Fair of Texas for 25th Year

Rose Landon, 101, is celebrating her 25th year volunteering at the State Fair of Texas. (Published 19 minutes ago)

Rose Landon, like so many, is excited about the State Fair of Texas.

This will be Rose's 25th year working at the iconic fair, but Ms. Landon has something else to celebrate. She is also the, shall we say, most seasoned worker at the fair at 101-years-young.

"I've been so bored staying at home, but I am going to perk up a little bit now that I am coming out here [at the fair]," Ms. Landon said.

After she retired, she said she needed something exciting to do.

"I just love to come out here and see the people," Landon said. "And it’s so interesting because you see all kinds of people."

Up until recently, Ms. Landon would even take DART to her volunteer job at the State Fair of Texas.

"It’s wonderful! It’s good to keep going! I walk, I get out, why not?! I’m not sick and I won’t get sick. I hope I don’t, so I enjoy it," Landon said.

Landon hands out the pamphlets and maps for the State Fair of Texas. She shows people how to get around. She even points out the places they would like to visit first.

"When they come in, the first thing they ask is where is the restroom?" Ms. Landon said.

She said this year she will be working from 9a to 2p, which is a little different from last year.

"They cut my hours," Ms. Landon laughed.

She said she will help in any way she can, but she is hoping for a little help from a higher power as well.

"God hear me. No rain!" Landon said. "We had one year where we only had one day of rain, so I hope that we have good weather this time."