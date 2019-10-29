The event was organized by Challenge Air, a Dallas-based nonprofit created to change the perception of children with special needs through the gift of flight.

More than 135 children with special needs and their families were treated to a free day at the Mesquite Metro Airport to experience the beauty of flight.

The event was organized by Challenge Air, a Dallas-based nonprofit created to change the perception of children with special needs through the gift of flight. Since 1993, the non-profit has been committed to making a difference in the lives of children with special needs with their network of 3,500 volunteers across the country.

"We were thrilled to host this event," General Manager of Mesquite Metro Airport Eric Pratt said. "It allowed us to showcase the airport. More importantly, it provided these great kids an experience of a lifetime."

Pratt said there were more than 20 pilots who donated their time, aircraft and fuel for the day of fun.

Mesquite’s Fly Day included 16 children with special needs from Mesquite and other communities nearby.