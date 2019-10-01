In a video posted to the school’s Twitter account, dozens of students are seen dressed in red, white and blue as they stand and cheer for Joaquin Soto, 27, who just the day before was sworn in as a United States citizen.

Typically it is the teacher who stands up for their students.

Recently, the students at the Grand Prairie Fine Arts Academy returned that favor in a very public way.

In a video posted to the school’s Twitter account, dozens of students are seen dressed in red, white and blue as they stand and cheer for Joaquin Soto, 27, who just the day before was sworn in as a United States citizen.

Soto, who teaches 3D Art, was just seven years old when first came to this country 20 years ago from Guadalajara, Mexico.

#SomethingGood: Teacher Becomes US Citizen

Surrounded by a throng of cheering students, Soto thanked the crowd for the surprise welcome while wearing a United States flag like a cape.

"The fact that you guys did this means a lot. Thank you," Soto said.