Parker Crim, 13, loves football and his friend’s at school have named themselves "Parker’s Posse."

There's a reason why they are so protective of their friend. Parker has Down Syndrome, but has always wanted to be a football player since the crew started hanging out in 2nd grade at recess.

Reid Brezina, Will Morales and Abram Graham are all members of Parker’s Posse and they were the ones who started "Parker Plays" every day. They would spend their time at recess teaching Parker the ropes when it came to football.

Now they all attend Chisolm Trail Middle in Rhome in Wise County.

Parker joined his friends on the team as the manager, but Parker’s Posse just wasn’t satisfied with that. They all wanted him to play. They decided amongst themselves that they would draw up a play for Parker and they would practice it when they got the chance.

When they were ready, they took the idea to the coach. They told him they wanted Parker to play.

During the last game of the season, Parker got his shot. He ran a play in the game. Both teams’ coaches knew what was happening and had everyone on board. When Parker made it into the end zone, both teams cheered and celebrated with him.

"It’s a great example of how including everyone in activities brings teams closer together," one parent said.

Parker’s mom told NBC 5 there was a mother in the stands with the visiting team. Her youngest child has Down syndrome.

"When she saw Parker’s play, she hugged her son and said to him 'this will be you someday,'" Parker’s mom said.