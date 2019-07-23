In the face of destruction, a Fort Worth church is leaning on faith and sharing it with the world.

Earlier this month, part of Hallmark Baptist Church was damaged by a strong storm. Hours after the storm, a group of teenagers, college students and chaperones were scheduled to leave on a mission trip to an orphanage in Mexico.

They would not let the damage to their church building stop the larger mission of love of their church family.

"The buildings… they come and go," Pastor Jon Haley said. "Where we go is the church."

While members of the congregation in Fort Worth picked up the literal pieces of the church the missionaries helped people in need pick up the pieces of their lives.

"They were going to hold a vacation bible school and they were also carrying 20 beds that our students were a part of building and painting," Haley explained. "It was awesome to see our kids investing in other kids who have way less than they have."

Haley wasn’t surprised that the kids kept going even when the church was damaged. They all seemed to realize that the mission was too important and they had work to do – God’s work.

"This is their life. The don’t have beds to sleep on. They don’t have parents to go home to," Haley said. "If we can be a blessing to them [we must.]"