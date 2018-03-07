Chef Teaches King Ranch Chicken Recipe

School food can get a little boring, but seventh graders at a school in Fort Worth got a meal they'll remember for a long time. (Published Wednesday, March 7, 2018)

The Life Skills class at McLean Middle School was treated to a chef-prepared meal of King Ranch Chicken Casserole. Chef and restaurant owner Vance Martin was invited to come show the students how to cook. Martin's daughter, Lili, is in the class, so there was no way he'd refuse.

And, what better skill for the students to learn than how to whip up a comfort food favorite? Students watched Vance and his daughter put together the casserole. Of course, there was plenty of eating to go with it. And in the end, there was enough left over for students to take some home.

Martin serves the King Ranch Chicken Casserole at the restaurant named for his daughter, Lili's Bistro. He also shared the recipe with NBC 5.

See the full recipe below.

