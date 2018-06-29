Miles Umsheid is working on a summer project that collects books for children who don't have them. (Published Friday, June 29, 2018)

A boy in Fort Worth has a big plan for the summer and it involves helping others. His project is "something good."

Miles Umscheid is collecting books for children who don't have them.

"He has always had a love of reading since an early age and even enjoys reading to his 10-month-old baby brother," said Matty Umscheid, his mom. "He told me wanted others to enjoy reading as much as does."

Miles, 7, wrote a letter and asked family, friends, neighbors and his baseball team to join him.

He's two weeks into his project and mom Matty said he has collected 419 books. His goal is 500.

Once he's done, Miles will donate those books to Safe Haven of Tarrant County and Cook Children's Medical Center.

"As his mom and dad, we are thankful Miles understands the idea of giving and receiving as well as spreading the gift of kindness. He often is shocked by the donations given and can see for himself that there are people willing to help others in the world. He also is getting the larger picture that one person can make a difference. I feel this is ever so important, especially in our world today," writes his mom.