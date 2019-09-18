When you’re a kid, it’s fun to dress up as your favorite storybook or movie character. It’s a way to just be someone else for a while and live in a fantasy world. That’s just what a little, North Texas girl, who is battling cancer, got the chance to do. It was all thanks to some other children, who wanted to make her feel better.

The Fairview Youth Theater’s rendition of the box office hit Frozen has been months in the making. The children worked so hard to ensure their performance was perfect.

The group, which is a part of the North Texas Performing Arts, had a special guest in the audience for their final dress rehearsal. Ella is just 2 years old and battling cancer and a big fan of Frozen. She wouldn’t have been able to attend one of the actual performance because there would have been too many people and too much of a risk for her weak immune system.

September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and the kids gave it their all in the performance. They even gave Ella and her family gifts after their performance of Frozen Jr.

It was all in hopes that little Ella could forget about her illness, even if it was just for a little while.