Ms. Fay Hargrove hasn’t made it this far without strong principles. "I'm not a worrier. That's one thing," she said.

The year was 1919. The League of Nations was formed, a gallon of gas was $0.25 and a stamp would cost you just three pennies. That was the same year that Ms. Fay Hargrove was born.

On Aug. 23, 2019, Ms. Hargrove celebrated her 100th birthday at her residence at the Christian Care Communities and Services, a senior living facility in Mesquite.

While most of us would call this a big milestone, Ms. Hargrove is just a bit more modest.

"It’s just another birthday, ya know? Then maybe I realized, maybe it's not just another birthday," Hargrove joked.

It wasn't just the residents of the senior living facility who celebrated with her, Texas Governor Greg Abbott also sent her well wishes, in the form of a plaque.

Ms. Hargrove hasn’t made it this far without strong principles.

"I'm not a worrier. That's one thing. If there is anything I can't do anything about, [then] there is no point in worrying. And if you need anything done do it yourself. I don't need to be told or asked I can do it," Hargrove said.

You could also call Hargrove, no-nonsense.

"I have a niece’s husband that says 'I don’t think we have to worry about Aunt Faye, because I think she can take care of herself'," she said.

She also had advice we can all learn from.

"Everyone has a problem somewhere and to overcome it," Hargrove said. "You may be knocked down, but you don’t have to stay down."