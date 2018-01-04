Some 'Gift' Cards Expire After All

Retailers are using free money as a way to get you inside their stores.

For example, Buy five items and get a $10 giftcard.



However, socking that card away might be a bad idea.

Consumer protection laws apply to gift cards you actually pay money for, not ones given to you for free.

CDC-Recommended Tips on Avoiding the Flu at Work

The CDC recommends getting a flu shot early during flu season. (Published Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018)

Free cards are considered a promotion or sale and those cards could expire after a certain period of time -- leaving you with $0.



Make sure you read the back of the card for the fine print and find out if and when that money expires.



