The North Central Texas Council of Governments says they've patched their 911 service after an intermittent network outage cut off service to 13 counties and 43 call centers Wednesday.
Officials with a number of departments around North Texas began reporting 911 outages at about noon, including both phone and text-to-911 services.
NCTCOG said during a conference call at 2 p.m. Wednesday that they've re-routed calls to a 10-digit line -- so those calling 911 for help should have their calls answered. However, the 10-digit line does not have mapping data so operators will not know where callers are located.
Officials have not said when they expect normal service, including mapping data, to be restored.
NCTCOG said they don't yet know what caused the outage, their first in 27 years of service.
The 13 counties hit by the network outage are Collin, Erath, Ellis, Hood, Hunt, Johnson, Kaufman, Navarro, Palo Pinto, Parker, Rockwall, Somervell and Wise.
Emergency call centers in Dallas, Tarrant and Denton counties are not serviced by NCTCOG and were not affected by the outage, however the Dallas County cities of Balch Springs, Cockrell Hill, Sachse, Seagoville and Wilmer do receive service from NCTCOG and were impacted.
During an outage, people needing emergency help in the affected areas were asked to call the non-emergency numbers listed below.
- Allen Police Department, call 214-509-4321
- Balch Springs Police Department, call 972-557-6005
- Bridgeport Police Department, call 940-683-3430
- Cleburne Police Department, call 817-645-0972
- Cockrell Hill Police Department, call 214-339-4141
- Collin County Sheriff's Office, call 972-547-5350
- Commerce Police Department, call 903-886-1139
- Corsicana Police Department, call 903-654-4902
- Decatur Police Department, call 940-393-0300
- Dublin Police Department, call 254-445-3455
- Ellis County Sheriff's Office, call 972-937-6060
- Erath County Sheriff's Office, call 254-965-3318
- Forney Police Department, call 972-564-7600
- Frisco Police Department, call 972-292-6010
- Greenville Police Department, call 903-457-2900
- Hood County Sheriff's Office, call 817-579-3307
- Hunt County Sheriff's Office, call 903-453-6838
- Johnson County Sheriff's Office, call 817-556-6060
- Johnson County ESD, call 817-357-8800
- Kaufman County RCC, call 469-376-4598
- Keene Police Department, call 817-645-0511
- LifeCare EMS, call 817-594-2764
- McKinney Police Department, call 972-547-2809
- Midlothian PD (NEED Center), call 972-775-3333
- Mineral Wells Police Department, call 940-328-7770
- Murphy Police Department, call 972-468-4236
- Navarro County Sheriff's Office, call 903-654-3001
- NCTCOG Training Center, call 888-311-3911
- Palo Pinto County Sheriff's Office, call 940-659-2085
- Parker County Sheriff's Office, call 817-594-3213
- Prosper Police Department, call 972-347-2226
- Rockwall County Sheriff's Office, call 972-204-7001
- Rockwall Police Department, call 972-771-7724
- Sachse Police Department, call 972-495-2005
- Seagoville Police Department, call 972-287-1111
- Somervell County Sheriff's Office, call 254-897-2242
- Springtown Police Department, call 817-220-0828
- Stephenville Police Department, call 254-918-1273
- Terrell Police Department, call 469-474-2700
- Waxahachie Police Department, call 469-309-4400
- Wilmer Police Department, call 972-441-6565
- Weatherford Police Department, call 817-598-4313
- Wise County Sheriff's Office, call 940-627-3311
Check back and refresh this story for the latest update.