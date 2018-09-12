The North Central Texas Council of Governments says they've patched their 911 service after an intermittent network outage cut off service to 13 counties and 43 call centers Wednesday.

Officials with a number of departments around North Texas began reporting 911 outages at about noon, including both phone and text-to-911 services.

NCTCOG said during a conference call at 2 p.m. Wednesday that they've re-routed calls to a 10-digit line -- so those calling 911 for help should have their calls answered. However, the 10-digit line does not have mapping data so operators will not know where callers are located.

Officials have not said when they expect normal service, including mapping data, to be restored.

Photo credit: NCTOG MAP

NCTCOG said they don't yet know what caused the outage, their first in 27 years of service.

The 13 counties hit by the network outage are Collin, Erath, Ellis, Hood, Hunt, Johnson, Kaufman, Navarro, Palo Pinto, Parker, Rockwall, Somervell and Wise.

Emergency call centers in Dallas, Tarrant and Denton counties are not serviced by NCTCOG and were not affected by the outage, however the Dallas County cities of Balch Springs, Cockrell Hill, Sachse, Seagoville and Wilmer do receive service from NCTCOG and were impacted.

During an outage, people needing emergency help in the affected areas were asked to call the non-emergency numbers listed below.

Reported 911 Outages

Allen Police Department, call 214-509-4321

Balch Springs Police Department, call 972-557-6005

Bridgeport Police Department, call 940-683-3430

Cleburne Police Department, call 817-645-0972

Cockrell Hill Police Department, call 214-339-4141

Collin County Sheriff's Office, call 972-547-5350

Commerce Police Department, call 903-886-1139

Corsicana Police Department, call 903-654-4902

Decatur Police Department, call 940-393-0300

Dublin Police Department, call 254-445-3455

Ellis County Sheriff's Office, call 972-937-6060

Erath County Sheriff's Office, call 254-965-3318

Forney Police Department, call 972-564-7600

Frisco Police Department, call 972-292-6010

Greenville Police Department, call 903-457-2900

Hood County Sheriff's Office, call 817-579-3307

Hunt County Sheriff's Office, call 903-453-6838

Johnson County Sheriff's Office, call 817-556-6060

Johnson County ESD, call 817-357-8800

Kaufman County RCC, call 469-376-4598

Keene Police Department, call 817-645-0511

LifeCare EMS, call 817-594-2764

McKinney Police Department, call 972-547-2809

Midlothian PD (NEED Center), call 972-775-3333

Mineral Wells Police Department, call 940-328-7770

Murphy Police Department, call 972-468-4236

Navarro County Sheriff's Office, call 903-654-3001

NCTCOG Training Center, call 888-311-3911

Palo Pinto County Sheriff's Office, call 940-659-2085

Parker County Sheriff's Office, call 817-594-3213

Prosper Police Department, call 972-347-2226

Rockwall County Sheriff's Office, call 972-204-7001

Rockwall Police Department, call 972-771-7724

Sachse Police Department, call 972-495-2005

Seagoville Police Department, call 972-287-1111

Somervell County Sheriff's Office, call 254-897-2242

Springtown Police Department, call 817-220-0828

Stephenville Police Department, call 254-918-1273

Terrell Police Department, call 469-474-2700

Waxahachie Police Department, call 469-309-4400

Wilmer Police Department, call 972-441-6565

Weatherford Police Department, call 817-598-4313

Wise County Sheriff's Office, call 940-627-3311

Check back and refresh this story for the latest update.