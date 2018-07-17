Richardson police and fire respond after a driver crashed into a DART train south of the Arapaho Station, Tuesday, July 17, 2018.

DART says Red Line and Orange Line trains are delayed by 15 minutes or so after a car crashed into a train not far from the Arapaho Station.



The crash took place at about 2:30 p.m. as a northbound Red Line train passed the Collins crossing south of the station.



No injuries were reported.



DART said the vehicle has been pushed to the side and is not blocking the tracks.



"Red Line & Orange Line trains continue to be single tracked on the southbound side at both Arapaho Center and Galatyn Park stations as police investigate," DART said in a statement. "Current delay is 15 minutes."



It is not clear what led to the crash. Richardson police are investigating.