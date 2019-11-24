Soldier Honored at DFW Airport on Way to Final Resting Place - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Soldier Honored at DFW Airport on Way to Final Resting Place

    Noah Bullard / NBC 5 News
    A water cannon salute flew over a plane at DFW Airport on Saturday as the remains of a soldier reported missing in action in North Korea finally heads home, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019.

    A water cannon salute flew over a plane at DFW Airport on Saturday as the remains of a soldier reported missing in action in North Korea finally heads home.

    The remains of Army Corporal Earl W. Duncan arrived at the airport on Saturday.

    According to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, Duncan was last seen in 1950, when his team was attacked by enemy forces.

    Duncan's remains were among those returned by North Korea following the summit between President Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un.

    Duncan will be buried next weekend in his native state of North Carolina.

