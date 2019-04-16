Soldier Charged With Killing Staff Sgt. Wife on Texas Army Base - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Soldier Charged With Killing Staff Sgt. Wife on Texas Army Base

    Officials say an Army sergeant has been charged with murder in the death of his wife on a West Texas military base.

    An Army spokesman says Staff Sgt. Amy Colbert died on April 6 at Fort Bliss, a base in El Paso. After an investigation, Sgt. Lance Colbert was charged with murder, threatening, stalking and using "indecent language" under military code on April 11. Details of the alleged killing were not released, and the Army declined to provide further information.

    Amy Colbert enlisted in 2011 and served combat tours in Afghanistan and Kuwait. She was posthumously promoted from sergeant to staff sergeant.

    Lance Colbert enlisted in 2012 and deployed to Afghanistan. He is being held in military custody and has not had a date set for his initial court hearing.

