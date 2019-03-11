Soil Samples To Be Taken Near Site of Deadly Gas Explosion - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Soil Samples To Be Taken Near Site of Deadly Gas Explosion

Atmos has blamed shifting soil, not its system, for blast that killed 12-year-old Dallas girl

By Ben Russell

Published 40 minutes ago | Updated 32 minutes ago

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers this week will take soil samples in the effort to determine the cause of a deadly Dallas house explosion from February 2018.

    The natural gas explosion killed Linda “Michellita” Rogers, 12, and injured four other people on February 23, 2018.

    Atmos — the natural gas utility — has contended that the cause of the explosion was the composition of the shifting soil in the immediate area and not a problem with its infrastructure.

    The Army Corps of Engineers has been contracted to do the drilling work by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), the federal agency that is conducting the investigation. A spokesperson for the Corps noted that its representatives will be in the area on Monday, doing a site survey and checking for utilities beneath the ground, before beginning the drilling work on Tuesday.

    Atmos had already been aware of issues with natural gas leaks in the area around Espanola Drive more than a month prior to the explosion, according to a preliminary report from the NTSB.

    The day before the explosion that killed Rogers, Atmos began work to repair leaks that had been detected on Durango Drive, which is one block south of Espanola. Those leaks were discovered following gas-related incidents — including a previous explosion — on Feb. 21 and 22, 2018.

