Softball Teams Beat the Heat at Plano Tournament

Many of us can stay cool in the air conditioning during the day, but some people can't avoid being out in the heat.

Plano EMS crews responded to seven heat-related calls on Tuesday, including one for heat stroke.

Their jobs require them to brave the heat, but hundreds stayed in the sun all day Tuesday by choice.

More than 70 softball teams from across the country are in town for a week-long tournament in Plano.

With temperatures hovering around the hundred degree mark, the biggest battle may be the heat.

"It was definitely eye-opening when we stepped off the plane 'cause it was what, eight in the morning and it was already 92 degrees out," said Jessica Wenger, a mother from Baltimore where the high temperature Tuesday was 88 degrees.

At the tournament, sunblock, shaved ice and shade were key components for beating the heat.

Crews with the city of Plano supplied five-gallon water jugs to each dugout and a team from Children's Medical Center was on hand to handle any injuries, heat-related or not.

Softball's a great sport to umpire and we're willing to go wherever, no matter what the conditions are," said umpire Brett Distel who drove from South Dakota.

The tournament lasts all week and ends with a championship game on Saturday.

