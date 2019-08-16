Police in Cedar Hill have identified and caught Jonathan Amaud Adams, who they say exposed himself to a child in a city park.

A tip from social media lead Cedar Hill police to arrest a man they believe exposed himself to a child in a city park in June.

Police identified the man, Jonathan Amaud Adams, in July but had yet to locate him until the tip.

Adams, according to police, lured a 13-year-old boy behind a bathroom in Crawford park, where he was exposing himself.

The child quickly told the man that he was calling the police and ran away.

When officers arrived at the park, the man was gone. Police searched the area for an extended period of time, but were unable to locate the man.

In a tweet, Cedar Hill police thanked the public for their help.