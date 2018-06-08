Soaring Temperatures Expected at Texas Motor Speedway

Race fans are bracing for the heat this weekend as temperatures are expected to soar into the upper 90's as the Indy Car series comes to Texas Motor Speedway. (Published 21 minutes ago)

It will be only the second Indy Car race since the track was repaved last year. TMS officials said they have set up misters and fans for race fans. There will also be medical teams on hand for anyone who becomes seriously ill and idling buses in place to help cool off acutely hot fans.

“Sit them inside a charter bus with the air conditioner running, give them something to drink and a cold rag and you'd be surprised in about ten or fifteen minutes they are ready to go again," Eddie Gossage, Texas Motor Speedway President said.

Many fans began camping outside earlier this week and said it’s been one of the hotter race weekends they’ve seen.

"In April we were here and were freezing to death and today we are losing poundage because it is so hot," race fan Sheila Dennis said.