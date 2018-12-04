Snow, Ice Expected in Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas This Week

A strong cold front followed by a storm system is expected to bring snow and freezing rain to parts of Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas later this week.

The National Weather Service said Tuesday the front will move across the Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles late Wednesday and on Thursday as it pushes south and eastward, then the storm system will likely follow on Friday and Saturday.

The weather service said many uncertainties remain, including the timing, locations and types and amounts of precipitation.

The system is moving into the region after storms last weekend resulted in at least two tornadoes in northeast Oklahoma and three in western Arkansas.

Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin and Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Bill John Baker each declared states of emergency in areas of Oklahoma affected by the storms.

NBC 5 Meteorologist Grant Johnston said North Texas will see precipitation too, but that it will just be cold rain and not snow or ice.

Johnston said rain chances will shoot up late Thursday and extend into Saturday.

"Two to three inches of rain is possible. We will be warm enough for all rain and no snow or ice, but wintry weather will be possible up in the Panhandle and in Oklahoma. The rain will begin to move out around midday Saturday," Johnston said.

Next week, temperatures stay cool Monday and Tuesday with lows in the 30s and highs in the 50s.

Get the latest forecast information from NBC 5's team of Weather Experts here.