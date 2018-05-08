The FAA is investigating after a small plane made an emergency landing late Monday night in a restaurant parking lot right off of the Dallas North Tollway. (Published 55 minutes ago)

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating after a small plane made an emergency landing late Monday night in a restaurant parking lot right off of the Dallas North Tollway.

The Piper PA-28 aircraft was en route from Tupelo, Mississippi to Weatherford when the pilot reported he was losing fuel.

He made the decision to land the plane as he approached the Dallas/Addison border -- and brought it down in the parking lot of an old restaurant that has sat vacant for years.



First responders noted the area, which is near where the DNT crosses the President George Bush Turnpike, is highly populated and highly traveled. They said it's "remarkable" the pilot was able to land without hitting any buildings or vehicles and that no one was hurt.



Small Plane Makes Emergency Landing in Parking Lot

The plane did hit a light pole after it touched down, but the pilot walked away unharmed. The FAA says he was able to extinguish a small fire that broke out in the plane before first responders arrived.

The plane is registered to an address in Fort Worth.

