Small Plane Makes Emergency Landing in McKinney Field

A small plane made an emergency landing in field on the north side of McKinney's airport Saturday afternoon, fire department officials say.

The plane had an engine problem and made a "controlled landing" in a field near the intersection U.S. Highway 380 and Farm-to-Market Road 1827 around 3:20 p.m. Saturday, a McKinney Fire Department spokesperson said.

No one was injured when the plane landed and the aircraft was still intact, officials said.

After the landing, officials closed one lane of Highway 380 at Farm-to-Market Road 1827.

The emergency landing comes two days after a small plane crashed into a McKinney home, injuring two people.