Small Plane Crashes into Home in McKinney - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Small Plane Crashes into Home in McKinney

Published 34 minutes ago | Updated 6 minutes ago

    The McKinney Fire Department has confirmed that a small plane has crashed into a home in the 200 block of Black Bear Drive.

    Two people on the plane were taken to a nearby hospital. No one on the ground was hurt.

    NBC 5 crews are headed to the scene. Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.

