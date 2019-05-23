Live video from Texas Sky Ranger will appear in the player above. From time to time the signal may go black -- this is normal and the video should return soon.

The McKinney Fire Department has confirmed that a small plane has crashed into a home in the 200 block of Black Bear Drive.

Two people on the plane were taken to a nearby hospital. No one on the ground was hurt.

NBC 5 crews are headed to the scene. Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.