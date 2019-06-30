Small Plane Crashes into Hangar at Addison Airport

A small plane crashed into a hangar at Addison Airport Sunday morning.

Addison fire's public information officer said the plane is a Beechcraft BE-58 Air King and that the crash happened at 9:11 a.m. Sunday.

The FAA stated that the plane had just taken off before it crashed into the hangar and was occupied by two people.

There was no one inside of the hangar at the time of the crash.

The aircraft was destroyed by the fire, according to a statement sent out by the FAA.

It is still unknown if any of the occupants sustained any injuries at this time.

The NTSB will be in charge of further investigations in this crash.