Small Plane Makes Emergency Landing in East Fort Worth

A small plane crashed in a field in east Fort Worth Sunday afternoon, but it landed upright and both of its occupants appear to be OK, according to the Fort Worth Fire Department.

A small plane made an emergency landing in a field in east Fort Worth Sunday afternoon, according to the Fort Worth Fire Department.

The plane landed upright and both of its occupants were transported to area hospitals with minor injuries.

The plane landed just after 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of Beach Street and Gateway Park Drive, just north of Interstate 30.

Fort Worth police said they were providing security at the scene.

Rock Hitting Super Blood Wolf Moon Caught on Camera

A piece of rock that detached from a comet slammed into the so-called Super Wolf Blood Moon during its eclipse phase on Jan. 20. (Published Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019)

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.