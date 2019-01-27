Small Plane Makes Emergency Landing in East Fort Worth

A small plane made an emergency landing in a field in east Fort Worth Sunday afternoon, according to the Fort Worth Fire Department.
The plane landed upright and both of its occupants were transported to area hospitals with minor injuries.
The plane landed just after 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of Beach Street and Gateway Park Drive, just north of Interstate 30.
Fort Worth police said they were providing security at the scene.
