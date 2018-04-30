Small Business Week: Art Made for Walking

It's National Small Business Week and all week long - we are going to highlight some local small businesses worth checking out.

Meet Kelcey or as her friends and customers know her "Killa made." She takes your sneakers and heels, and turns them into walking art with paint or fabrics. Some shoes are painted ombre blue and others have intricate roses stitched on.



Kelsey graduated from college and says she knew right away that a normal 9 to 5 job wouldn't work for her.

Learning the ins and outs of the business world is not easy but she offered this advice for anyone looking to start their own venture.

"Reach for the stars, you know. This opportunity is definitely a blessing for me, it just came out of nowhere so you never know what type of opportunities you'll run into," Kelsey said. "As long as you keep an open mind, keep faith and just keep progressing, you know, you never know where you'll end up. Like me a year later I'm on the news."

Kelsey says she is raising money to buy a sewing machine so she can sew fabrics on them.

See more of Kelsey's work here.

