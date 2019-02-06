'Slow Roll' Truck Drivers Protest Reaches Dallas Interstates - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
'Slow Roll' Truck Drivers Protest Reaches Dallas Interstates

The group is protesting regulations.

Published 47 minutes ago

    NBC 5

    A group of truck drivers were protesting government regulations on the industry by driving around 40 mph on interstates in Dallas Wednesday morning.

    A group of about 10 to 15 trucks drove on Interstate 635 and I-35 at about 10:30 a.m., some with American and Texas flags on display. A truck with the sign “Slow roll protest for truckers rights” led the group as they drove down the interstate.

    "Elogs, hours of service, and safety training are just a few issues at hand," one organizer said.

    Similar protests happened last month in Illinois.

