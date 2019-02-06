'Slow Roll' Truck Drivers Protest Reaches Dallas Interstates

A group of truck drivers were protesting government regulations on the industry by driving around 40 mph on interstates in Dallas Wednesday morning.

A group of about 10 to 15 trucks drove on Interstate 635 and I-35 at about 10:30 a.m., some with American and Texas flags on display. A truck with the sign “Slow roll protest for truckers rights” led the group as they drove down the interstate.

"Elogs, hours of service, and safety training are just a few issues at hand," one organizer said.

Similar protests happened last month in Illinois.