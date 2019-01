Sleet fell in downtown Dallas late Tuesday night. If you have pictures or video, send it to isee@nbcdfw.com (Published 13 minutes ago)

Some North Texas residents saw light sleet falling overnight Tuesday into Wednesday.

Viewers reported the sightings in Las Colinas, Irving, Dallas and Garland.

The sleet pellets came in with a cold front, along with a north wind. Skies will gradually clear today, but it will remain brisk.

If you have weather pictures or video, email it to isee@nbcdfw.com Viewer Video: Sleet Spotted in Garland