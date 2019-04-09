Donovan Patrick Cole has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault after two people were stabbed in their home, April 8, 2019.

A North Texas man and women are recovering from multiple stab wounds after being attacked in their sleep by a house guest, according to the Collin County Sheriff's Office.

Officials with the sheriff's office said deputies were called a home on the 5000 block of Farm-to-Market Road 982, near Lavon Lake, at about 3 a.m. Monday after a stabbing was reported.

Deputies arrived to find a man and woman suffering multiple stab wounds and called for an air ambulance. The man was taken by air to Medical City Plano while the woman was taken ground to Medical City McKinney.

Megan Parker, who identified herself to NBC 5 as the victim's sister, said her sister Michelle was staying at the home with her boyfriend Michael Moree.

According to Megan, the couple allowed one of Michael's coworkers to spend the night and awoke to find their house guest watching them sleep.

As Michael tried to get him to leave the room, he began stabbing Michael multiple times, Megan said. The attack woke Michelle, who Megan said was also then stabbed multiple times.

Deputies arriving at the home said they took 25-year-old Donovan Patrick Cole, of Allen, into custody and charged him with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He is being held in the Collin County Jail on $30,000 bond; an attorney of record is not listed for Cole.

Megan Parker said her sister underwent emergency surgery and that Michael has blood in his lungs; both Michael and Michelle, she said, are in the ICU. Further details about their conditions are not known.

NBC 5 has learned Cole's criminal history included being arrested for possession of marijuana and for DWI, but no violent offenses were found.