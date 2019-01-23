A 13-year-old girl is safe after a man allegedly carjacked a vehicle from a gas station while she was asleep in the backseat early Wednesday morning in Fort Worth, police said. Police are still searching for the person suspected of robbery.

About 3 a.m., the girl's mother went inside the QT gas station at 2949 Basswood Blvd while the girl was asleep, police said. The man pulled up in a gold Toyota Sienna next to the vehicle and jumped inside, police said.

He wrecked the vehicle a few blocks away from the gas station and left the scene on foot, police said.

Police are reviewing surveillance video in hopes of identifying the man.

No other information was available.