Investigators with the Denton County Sheriff's Office say the woman's death was a homicide

Published 29 minutes ago

    Slain Ponder Woman's Body Found in Denton Creek
    NBC 5 News
    A woman whose body was found Sunday in a Denton creek was the victim of homicide, investigators say.

    Investigators with the Denton County Sheriff's Office confirmed Thursday that the death of 20-year-old Jade Monique Harris, of Ponder, is being investigated as a homicide.

    Officials revealed no further details about Harris' condition when she was found or what led them to believe someone took her life.

    Harris' body was found Sunday by a group of people fishing in a creek near Farm-to-Market Road 2499, west of Ponder.

