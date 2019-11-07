Slain Ponder Woman's Body Found in Denton Creek

A woman whose body was found Sunday in a Denton creek was the victim of homicide, investigators say.

Investigators with the Denton County Sheriff's Office confirmed Thursday that the death of 20-year-old Jade Monique Harris, of Ponder, is being investigated as a homicide.

Officials revealed no further details about Harris' condition when she was found or what led them to believe someone took her life.

Harris' body was found Sunday by a group of people fishing in a creek near Farm-to-Market Road 2499, west of Ponder.

