Slain Fort Worth Officer's Car Comes Home - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Slain Fort Worth Officer's Car Comes Home

Published 30 minutes ago | Updated 2 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    USDA: Washing Raw Chicken Puts You at Risk for Illness
    NBC 5 News
    Fort Worth Police Officer Henry "Hank" Nava was shot and killed in December 2005 while serving a warrant.

    A patrol car being used by a North Texas police officer when he was slain in 2005 will go on display in the city where he served.

    Fort Worth police say ceremonies will be held Friday to honor Officer Henry "Hank" Nava and his vehicle that was decorated by mourners using flowers and photos and messages written onto the paint.

    Nava died in December 2005 after being shot while serving a warrant. The shooter was convicted of capital murder and sentenced to life in prison without parole.

    Officials had no immediate law enforcement site in Fort Worth to display Nava's patrol car. The vehicle was loaned to the American Police Hall of Fame & Museum in Titusville, Florida.

    Dramatic Video Shows Police Officer Saving Toddler’s Life

    [NATL] Dramatic Video Shows Police Officer Saving Toddler’s Life

    Body cam footage shows the moment a Kentucky police sergeant successfully performed CPR on a 19-month-old child who was not breathing.

    (Published 3 hours ago)

    The car now goes on display at the Fort Worth Police and Fire Administration Building.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices