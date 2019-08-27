Slain Fort Worth Officer's Car Comes Home

Fort Worth Police Officer Henry "Hank" Nava was shot and killed in December 2005 while serving a warrant.

A patrol car being used by a North Texas police officer when he was slain in 2005 will go on display in the city where he served.

Fort Worth police say ceremonies will be held Friday to honor Officer Henry "Hank" Nava and his vehicle that was decorated by mourners using flowers and photos and messages written onto the paint.

Nava died in December 2005 after being shot while serving a warrant. The shooter was convicted of capital murder and sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Officials had no immediate law enforcement site in Fort Worth to display Nava's patrol car. The vehicle was loaned to the American Police Hall of Fame & Museum in Titusville, Florida.

The car now goes on display at the Fort Worth Police and Fire Administration Building.