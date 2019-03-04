Skyline Freshman Makes Top 10 for Big Tex Boot Design

Designing Big Tex’s boots for the 2019 state fair of Texas is a huge deal, and a Skyline High School freshman wants the job.

Noe Sanchez is one of the top 10 finalists in the Big Tex boot design contest. His illustration could be featured on Big Tex at this year's State Fair of Texas.

Noe stood out in a pool of over 250 unique submissions. He says for four hours a week, for three weeks, he worked on the Texas-sized boot creation.

Noe’s original artwork features the Dallas skyline, with a variety of Texas symbols, in addition to an intense color combination, and a radiant Texas sunset.

Otto Warmbier’s Parents Respond to Trump

Fred and Cindy Warmbier responded to President Donald Trump’s claim that North Korean Leader Kim Jung Un was unaware of the mistreatment of their son during the 17 months he was detained in the North Korea. (Published Friday, March 1, 2019)

"Oh, I’m very proud. My family is very proud too. My teachers, my principals are proud as well and I thank them for all the encouragement and inspiration," Sanchez said. "There’s a bunch of competitors, so I thought, I’m just going to try and hope for the best."

Scoring will include creativity of the design and representation of Texas pride.

You can vote for Noe’s illustration to be featured on Big Tex and take a look at the boot designs of the other finalists here.

Voting ends at 10 a.m. Wednesday.