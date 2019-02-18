A convenience store clerk in Lewisville was shot to death during an armed robbery overnight Friday, police say. (Published Friday, Feb. 15, 2019)

Lewisville police have released a sketch of a man they believe is responsible for the deadly shooting of a convenience store clerk.

Investigators said they are currently looking for two people in connection to the murder.

With the help of witnesses, detectives have been able to create a composite sketch of one of the suspects. He is described as a young adult, light-skinned, black male with straight teeth and an athletic build. Officers said his face is thin but appears fuller around the mouth. Police also said the man may have dreadlocks, but are unsure how long they may be.

The only details about the second person police are releasing at this time is that he is an older male.

Oak Farms Dairy is also offering a $10,000 reward for any information that leads to the arrest and indictments of the suspects. The reward remains in place for six months from February 18, 2019.

Officers were called to a reported shooting at the Valero gas station on the 300 block of East Corporate Drive at about 12:20 a.m. According to police, a customer interrupted a robbery and found Ashraf Lakhani lying on the floor with a gunshot wound. She was taken to Medical City Plano where she died from her injuries.

A clerk who works at the store, told NBC 5 Friday morning that the woman was counting money away from the counter when the armed robbers entered the store. The clerk said one of the men shot the woman and then ran off with $217.

Lakhani, a wife and newlywed, is the second person killed on the same block in the last two and a half months.

If anyone recognizes the suspect below, or the clothing, please call the Lewisville Police Department's Crime Tip Line at 972-219-TIPS (8477). You can also submit an anonymous tip through the department's TIPLPD app.

Police say Ashraf Lakhani was shot to death during an armed robbery at a convenience store in Lewisville overnight Friday.

In November 2018, Suresh “Sam” Shah, the owner of a liquor store in the shopping center next to the Valero gas station, was shot and killed during an armed robbery in the parking lot. Police have not made any arrests in his slaying.

The Lewisville Police Department said so far, they have no evidence the two killings are linked, despite the close proximity in location.

