Skeletal Remains Discovered in Gun Barrel City

Payne Springs Police Chief April Meadows was contacted by a citizen who reportedly founded skeletal remains in Gun Barrel City.

Chief Meadows took the citizens to the 2000 block of West Main Street, where she was able to confirm the skeletal remains of an unidentified person, concealed in a wooded area.

The Gun Barrel City police department was then contacted for assistance.

Investigators responded to the scene; with the assistance of the Henderson County District Attorney's Office and Texas Rangers, authorities took possession of the deceased person's remains and investigated the scene.

The remains were transported to North Texas University for autopsy work.