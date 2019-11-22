A skate park child predator was sentenced to 45 years in prison Thursday.

Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis announced the 45 year prison sentence for Dontarious Scott, 23, of McKinney, Texas.

"This deceitful monster targeted these innocent kids and deserves every single year of this sentence," Willis after sentencing said.

Scott sexually abused multiple children he met at skate parks in Allen, Frisco, and McKinney over a period of several years.

Family Says Vaping Killed Their 28-Year-Old Son

An Orlando family is grieving the loss of their 28-year-old son, who died last week. They said he died as a result of vaping. Kyle Boyd's mother, Kimberly, said he was fine last Monday after he came home from hanging out with a group of friends. She said the next morning she could not wake him up. (Published Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019)

Scott, a scooter and BMX rider, offered to teach children new tricks and served as a mentor to the younger scooter riders at the skate parks. He also lied to the children and their parents that he was several years younger than he was.

His seven victims ranged in age from 10 to 13 years old.

Scott used social media including Instagram and Snapchat to communicate with his victims. One of the victim's parents discovered sexually suggestive messages from Scott on their child's phone. They reported this to law enforcement, whose investigation led to the discovery of the other abused children.

Scott confessed to abusing at least one of the seven identified victims.

The children were forensically interviewed at the Children's Advocacy Center of Collin County, where they disclosed details about the ongoing abuse.

Scott pleaded guilty to Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child. After hearing testimony from several victims as well as Scott, Judge Richard D. Davis assessed punishment at 45 years in prison. By law, a sentence for Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child is without eligibility for parole.